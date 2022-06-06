Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 120,605 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 4,020.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Aterian worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.