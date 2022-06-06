Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,364 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $73.72 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.