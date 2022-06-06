Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 788 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $68.37 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

