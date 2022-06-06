Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 925 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14,936.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

