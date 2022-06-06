Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market cap of $935.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

