Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 645.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Saratoga Investment worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

