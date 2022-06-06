Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,419 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 538,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 473,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

