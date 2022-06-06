Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 183 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.