Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

