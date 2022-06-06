Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,959 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,959 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

PTON stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

