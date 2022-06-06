Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 407 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Unitil worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at $216,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Unitil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of UTL opened at $57.11 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $915.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

