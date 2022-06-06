Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 868 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

JCI opened at $54.41 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.