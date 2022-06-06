Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.