Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

