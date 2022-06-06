Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Root worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Root by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Shares of Root stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Root Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.