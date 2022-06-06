Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

