Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.