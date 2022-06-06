Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.71

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.71 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.71 ($0.50), with a volume of 1114605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.70. The firm has a market cap of £513.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

