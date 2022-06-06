SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of SB Financial Group worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

