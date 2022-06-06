SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.