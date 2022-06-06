SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 151,418 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

