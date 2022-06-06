Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,033 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.