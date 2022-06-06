Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 493 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

