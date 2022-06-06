Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,816 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

