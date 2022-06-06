Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.