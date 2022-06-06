Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,526 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

