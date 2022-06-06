Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.