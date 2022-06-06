Schroder Investment Management Group Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter.

OFC opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

