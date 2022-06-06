Schroder Investment Management Group Has $156,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 160.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $198.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,132 shares of company stock worth $6,919,342. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

