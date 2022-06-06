Schroder Investment Management Group Has $183,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

