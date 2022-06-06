Schroder Investment Management Group Has $184,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 459,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

