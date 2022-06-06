Schroder Investment Management Group Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $159.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

