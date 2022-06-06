Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PDM opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

