Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.79 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

