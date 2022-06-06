Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CDK Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

