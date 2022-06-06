Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 10,483 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.30 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

