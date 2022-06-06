Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,541 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.61 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

