Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,004 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $242.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

