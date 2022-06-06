Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,992 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

