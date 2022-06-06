Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,696 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI opened at $55.98 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

