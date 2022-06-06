Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,414 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $212.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

