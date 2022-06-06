Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $174,000 Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

NYSE:BXC opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

About BlueLinx (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.