Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $298,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.05) to GBX 5,600 ($70.85) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

