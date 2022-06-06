Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $23,649,000.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.