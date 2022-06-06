Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $23,649,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
