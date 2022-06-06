Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,619,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $198.05 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock worth $6,919,342. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

