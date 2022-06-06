SentinelOne, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

S opened at $23.91 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,574,829 shares of company stock worth $54,944,889. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

