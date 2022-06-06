ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

