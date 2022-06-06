Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
