Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

