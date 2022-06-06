Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIR. William Blair began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

