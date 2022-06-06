Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAMG. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.