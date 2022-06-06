Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $30,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 794,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 380,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

